“Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him.” Matthew 14:31
It has been a rough few weeks for many of us. We have faced illnesses, difficult decisions, discouragement, anxiousness and death. Sometimes life is just hard. We all get busy, classes are hard, work can be exhausting, the bathroom needs to be cleaned and appointments are on our day’s schedule. It gets to the point where we sometimes quickly read the Bible for a few minutes a day and promise ourselves that we will spend more time with God tomorrow. Sometimes we get distracted and feel that we are drowning in the day’s tasks, and forget to ask God for help of any kind.
When Peter walked on the water toward Jesus, he quickly became distracted by the wind and the waves. He took his eyes off of Jesus and he began to sink. Peter cried out to Jesus and as our scripture today says, “immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him.”
We often feel as if we have to make it up to God after being so busy and distracted that we lose sight of Him. But, that’s not how God works. As soon as we turn to Him for help, He reaches out without hesitation.
As we are unsettled by the chaos’s of our life, it’s easy to forget that God is standing in the middle of the storms of our lives with us. He doesn’t move, we do! Jesus asks us today, just as He asked Peter, “Why did you doubt?” No matter what we’re going through or how busy we are, He is there. Jesus is here right next to us at any moment, ready to reach out and rescue us … immediately. That’s what I call a safety net. Think about it!
In the midst of all the distractions of our life, please take time to enjoy the beautiful scenery and weather. Fall is such a special time of year in these mountains. One of the highlights of Fall is definitely Tweetsie’s Ghost Train. There are only two more weekends of the Ghost Train so make sure you don’t miss it! Next up is a Tweetsie Christmas. Mikey is so excited to see the beautiful light displays this year. He had such a fun time last year. Why go to Charlotte, Bristol or Winston Salem? Christmas lights at their finest are here. We already have our tickets for our newest holiday tradition. Be sure to get yours.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: Doris Edwards and her family at the passing of her brother, Doug Dillard. Also, to the family of Tricia Wilson who passed away last week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: John Chommie, Lisa Hoke, Charlie Ebaugh, Breanna Meadows and Bette Len Mitchell on October, 17th, to Art Scurlock on October 19th, to Harriett Myers, John Dinger and Alvin Coffey on October 21st, to Terry Story on October 22nd, to Brenda Fairbetter, Debbie Carver, Jennifer Coffey and Jim Caine on October 23rd, and to Bill Wheeler, Ted Couch, Laine McCrosky and my son, Winston Lawrence, on October 24th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “I have never understood the game of politics. The people try to find out what the candidate stands for, while the candidate tries to find out what the people will fall for!”
