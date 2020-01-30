“Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.” Matthew 5:6
Well, I guess I had better do a better job for seeking righteousness so that I can be filled. Yes, a recent annual check-up with my doctor revealed that my blood sugar was above a suitable range. Banana pudding, chocolate cake and peach cobbler are now a memory. They were certainly an enjoyment to my taste buds, especially like Mama used to make them. However, delicious desserts are not a substitute for healthy foods. Dietitians describe foods high in sugars and starch and low in nutrients and minerals as “empty calories.”
As I prayerfully pondered these life changes, I came across today’s scripture verse. Jesus was speaking to a group of people in Matthew 5 who were consuming large portions of spiritually empty calories. His audience was trying to find the reality of God by observing page after page of ceremonial laws. They weren’t focusing on the meat, or Word, that Jesus was feeding to their souls.
We all somewhat have “rituals” or ceremonial things that we do. But, observing religious ritual is no substitute for a hunger to please God with genuine righteousness. We should all check our spiritual diet. I now have to be a better steward of my temple (body). Just as I have a renewed focus on my physical nutrition, I must renew my focus on my spiritual nutrition.
Whenever I get hungry for that piece of cake, I know that when it’s gone, it’s gone. However, I have the promise that when I hunger and thirst for the Word of God, I will surely be filled. My prayer is that the Heavenly Father will strengthen my appetite to pursue genuine righteousness. The rewards will be a better physical and spiritual body and soul. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: I ask that you pray for me, also for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO: The family of Dr. Jim Stines who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: A happy belated birthday to Jewel Moody who turned 99 years young on January 20th! Blessings to you, dear Jewel! Also happy birthday to Todd Hartley and Louanne Kitchell on February 3rd, to my Granddaughter, Garrison Lawrence on February 4th and to Riley Cockman on February 5th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Let’s take the cold water thrown upon us, heat it with prayer, and use the steam to overcome the Devil!”
