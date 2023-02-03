“And God spake all these words, saying, I am the Lord thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage.” Exodus 20:1-2
As many of you know, my special needs brother, Mikey, has no speech. Now wait a minute, let me correct myself by saying he has his own speech. Throughout his life we have been able to pick up on many strange words that he says that mean what we understand. He knows what he is trying to tell us, it is up to us to bring those words to our understanding.
I believe that we all have our own “speech” or way of using our words. We must remember and know that God has His own speech also and His words of promise are never broken. It is up to us to put on our listening ears and hear what He is saying to us.
All our Christian faith and hope lies in the fact that God came down and spoke. His words were recorded for the generations. If God had not allowed this it would have excluded any possibility of man knowing God.
God made His commands to us in a dramatic way when He spoke and gave His law to Moses. Moses in turn gave the Law to the people, God revealed Himself to Israel. God revealed His righteous rule over the nation. He emphasized His glory and authority over Israel when He proclaimed,” I am the Lord thy God, who brought you out.” God then proceeded to give His ten commandments for His followers to obey concerning the allegiance and worship that He required from Israel.
God still requires the same devotion and worship from us as believers today. By reading our Bible and reading His spoken word, we’ll understand why His glory should be first in our heart and worship. We should set our hearts on knowing Him.
God has His own speech and He gave it to us so that we could understand. You can’t misconstrue the wording of the Ten Commandments. God spoke clearly in our scripture for today. He not only spoke these words to Moses and the children of Israel, it rings true and clear to us today; “I am the Lord thy God”. It can’t get any clearer than that! Think about it!
I would like to share with you that Middle Fork Baptist Church will host the Appalachian State University Gospel Choir during the morning worship service on February 19. They will lead the service with their talents in gospel music. You are cordially invited and bring a friend!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Louann Kitchell and Todd Hartley on Feb. 3, to my granddaughter, Garrison Lawrence on Feb. 4, to Riley Cockman on Feb. 5, to Linda Cooke and Carlton Huestess on Feb. 6, and to Nancy Trexler on Feb. 7. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Charles and Lynn Mauney who celebrate their wedding anniversary on Feb. 8.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t envy people who have everything; maybe they haven’t paid for it all yet!”
