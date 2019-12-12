“Hath in these last days spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds.” Hebrews 1:2
I’ll admit it was with a heated voice I said, “May I speak to your supervisor, please?” There had been a problem in an order I recently placed. I was having some difficulty resolving the mix-up over the phone. As I awaited a manager, I intentionally calmed myself. I would be firm and to the point and was ready to prove how I had been wronged. After all, it is the Christmas season and I needed the merchandise now!
“Mrs. Lawrence, I’m sorry for the mix up and the difficulty,” was the reply. With a few questions, the situation was taken care of in my favor. I thanked the gentleman who so kindly had taken care of the problem. I asked if I may have his name to make a note in case of any further difficulty.
He replied, “Oh, there will be no further problem, Mrs. Lawrence. I’m the owner and I will see to that.” That one comment was all I needed. It was taken care of.
Don’t you just love to communicate with the person in charge? I thought of this as I read the scripture this morning. To think that we have this opportunity every day with the “heir of all things.” We don’t have to go through a middle man or a spiritual receptionist. We can talk directly to our Heavenly Father. He only asks that we listen to him in return.
Not only does God speak through His Son, He does so by looking directly and specifically at us. We should bow in silence and listen. I thank God for speaking to me. My prayer is that I will quiet my heart to listen for His voice. He is capable to help us through all situations in our lives. He will bring solutions in His time, not ours. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Mikey Pitts, Willie Pierce, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Gaither Greene who passed away this week. Also, to the family of our dear friend, Cathey Fallows who passed away at Thanksgiving.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: David Harwood and Les Thirtle on December 12th, to Ja Davis, David Donadio, Marilyn Merritt, and Blake Byrd on December 13th, to Kendyl Baird, Wendy Lawrence and Alyson Harding on December 14th, and to Ashlyn Baird on December 15th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mike and Leigh Ann Byrd on December 16th, to Roachel and Joanne Laney and Steve and Nancy Sciara on December 18th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “One of the characteristics of moral greatness is the readiness to trust others!”
