“The sun stopped in the middle of the sky and delayed going down about a full day. There has never been a day like it before or since, a day when the Lord listened to a human being. Surely the Lord was fighting for Israel!” Joshua 10:13b-14
I got a real education as I watched a documentary on the origin of the Morse code system, also called SOS. It was created in 1905 because sailors needed a way to indicate extreme distress. It was interesting to find that the signal gained notoriety in 1910 when used by the sinking Steamship Kentucky, saving all 46 people aboard.
While SOS may be a more recent invention, the urgent cry for help is as old as the Old Testament. In the book of Joshua, it tells that for more than 14 years, the Israelites slowly conquered and settled the land that God had promised them. During these years the Lord was with Joshua.
Chapter 10 of Joshua tells of how Joshua and the Israelites joined together with the Gibeonites, allies of Israel, who were being attacked by five kings. Joshua knew that he needed the Lord’s help to defeat so many powerful enemies. God responded with a hailstorm. He even stopped the sun in the middle of the sky to give Israel more time to defeat the enemy. As Joshua 10:14 says, “Surely the Lord was fighting for Israel!”
We might be in the midst of challenging situations in our lives and God may not stop the sun in the middle of the sky, but He does hear the SOS that we cry out to Him. The help He will send may look different that the help Joshua got, but it will still be just what we need. I am so thankful that the Heavenly Father walks with us in our difficulties and that He hears us when we cry out to Him. Send Him your SOS’s in life. He will hear. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Matt Blackburn and Dieter Hertrich on Nov. 7, to Ray Boleman on Nov. 9, to Liz Muraro and Janice Herblin on Nov. 10, and to Ronnie Greene, Martha Shore, Steve Walters and Rob Garrett on Nov. 11. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Steady and Barbara Cash on Nov. 7 and to Steve and Kim Fox on Nov. 12. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The smallest good deed is better than the grandest intention.”
