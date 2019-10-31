“A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in settings of silver.” Proverbs 25:11
A wonderful time was had by all last weekend as Hudson celebrated a weekend with Jan Karon. With rain holding off, it was a perfect fall day for a parade which honored Jan. On Sunday, hundreds of people filled the new HUB Station as Jan was interviewed by Carl White for the television show “Carl White’s Life in the Carolinas.”
As I sat and absorbed every word of the interview, I reminisced of Blowing Rock’s own “Mitford Days” that was held in 2007. I strolled down memory lane in my mind about the thousands of visitors that came to see their version of “Mitford.” Many letters and emails came to Blowing Rock after the event each stating their own appreciations of the hospitality and wonder that they had experienced in our town.
Now it was Hudson Jan’s hometown, giving her the honor she worked so hard for and greatly deserves. Once again, I was privileged to reacquaint and meet fans that traveled as far as Paris, France, and all over the United States to meet Jan and get the Mitford experience. We fondly call this a “homecoming.”
After the initial interview followed by a tea in her honor it was announced that Jan’s old first-grade classroom. Which is inside the HUB Station-will be reopened next spring as the “Mitford Guild Room” as a tribute to her work. This room will feature Jan’s artwork, a remembrance of her time spent there as a student in Hudson School, as well as other items Jan will share.
Also in the works is a literary festival which will be held every year in honor of Jan. The festival will feature writing workshops, guest authors and special presentations. Organizers hope it will inspire a new generation of writers to follow in Jan’s footsteps.
There were many things that I observed and were spoken in the time with Jan that touched my heart in a special way. In particular, at the meet-and-greet with Jan, a fan asked if she could pray with Jan. A group of about 20 of us in the old classroom held hands together and prayed. What a prayer! The Holy Spirit continued to bless the gathering as one fan stated that she hoped that she would be present in heaven when Jesus shows Jan Karon how many thousands of people that she led to Him through her writings. What an incredible expression!
I openly wept at that thought. Just as tossing a stone into a lake creates ripples to the shoreline, so do our simple acts of witness produce results until Jesus returns. Jan Karon had a dream to write. Her dream and her faith has introduced multitudes to Christ. The stones that Jan has thrown into the water are doing more good than she could ever imagine.
As I go through this week my prayer is that the stones that I throw will be produce ripple effects of love, peace and a word for Christ. I do this in preparation for the ultimate homecoming. Won’t you? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Judy Matheson Hodges. Judy was sister to Doug and Rick Matheson. Also, our sympathy to the family of Jerry Cook who passed away this week. Jerry and his twin sister, Janice, graduated from Blowing Rock High School. Jerry was also a roommate with my brother, Butch, while they were in college.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Irene Greene and Allison Speagle on Oct. 31, to Barbara Plane and Sarah Lyons on Nov. 4, to my son, Justin Lawrence, on Nov. 5. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Kevin and Lillie Troyer and Eric and Rachel Mills on Nov. 1, and to Buddy and Nicole Barker on Nov. 7. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The Christian life is like an airplane. When you stop, you drop!”
