“For this cause we also since the day we heard it, do not cease to pray for you, and to desire that ye might be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding.” Colossians 1:9
I am a prayer warrior. My Mama was one of the greatest prayer warriors I have ever known. Even until just before she left here for her heavenly home she would be on the telephone praying with someone. From a young child she always taught me to pray and to speak with reverence to my Heavenly Father. When anyone asks that I pray for them, or a situation, you can rest assured I take it to the One on the Throne.
It is always meaningful when we find out someone is praying for us. We can often sense the power of those prayers, even when we do not know someone is praying for us until later. Praying for each other is one of the greatest benefits of being part of a community of faith.
Each week I place our prayer list to share. Sometimes it seems that the list doesn’t change, but it certainly changes someone’s life.
Mama and Jeff Eason (the former editor of The Blowing Rocket) were very close. Shortly after his diagnosis Jeff said to me, “Lynn, I want you to pray for me but I don’t want to tell your Mama to put me on the prayer list.” When I asked him why, he exclaimed, “It seems the only way to get off of Betty’s prayer list is to die!” After a good laugh and assurance that many people’s prayers are answered without death, I promised Jeff I would pray for him without telling Mama about his illness. But, as the Holy Spirit would reveal, Mama “felt” Jeff’s illness and prayed for him endlessly. At one of their very lowest times, Jeff phoned Mama and they told each other how much they had meant to and loved each other. A few days later they were both gone. God called Jeff and Mama home to heaven within 14 hours of each other. Jeff’s name might not have physically been listed on our prayer list but he was being lifted up to the Heavenly Father continuously. I think it is ironic that Jeff didn’t want his name on the prayer list but his and Mama’s obituary were together in the paper.
As our scripture today reminds us; do not cease to pray for each other. This is undoubtedly the kind of prayer Paul had in mind for his friends. So, this week pray for someone endlessly that God lays on your heart. God knows their name and their situation. He knows my every need and He certainly knows yours. So pray without ceasing. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Pegeen Davis, Bill Wheeler, Ted Couch, Laine McCrosky and my son, Winston Lawrence, on October 24th, to Vincent Troyer and Grant Troyer on October 25th, to Karen Coffey on October 26th, to Morgan Tarbutton, Kristen Hill and Sarah McKethan on October 27th, and to Tyree Harding and Courtney Wrenn on October 29th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Mel and Terri Graham would will celebrate their wedding anniversary on October 26th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Be careful not to work yourself to the top of the ladder only to find that you had it leaned against the wrong wall!”
