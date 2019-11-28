“Enter into His gates with thanksgiving, and into His courts with praise; be thankful unto Him, and bless His name.” Psalm 100:4
It seems just like Christmas each time I go to pick up my brother, Mikey, to bring him for his home visit. I love seeing his face when he sees me arrive. I especially love when he has made a craft or colored a picture to bring home. I have on the bulletin board next to my desk one of such projects that is so dear to me. It is simply a paper plate in which his hand print has been traced. Written by this hand print is: “Things that make me happy.” These happy things are printed on each finger; food, Lynn, Mama, Tweetsie and swimming. My goodness! This may not mean anything to you, but it means the world to me.
Each time I look at this special memento it reminds me of how good God is. It may just be a simple paper plate with childlike scribblings on it but it says God is good to me. He is good because we have special people that help us care for Mikey. God is good because He blessed us with this earth angel to love. I meditate on His goodness: He is good because he revealed His goodness through a simple craft project. He reveals his mercy even though I’ve messed up so many times, and on and on. God is good all the time.
I believe that this is what the psalmist is teaching us. When we dwell on God’s eternal goodness, our hearts inevitably respond with praise and thanksgiving. The times in our lives when we are not thankful are because our eyes are not open to the blessings around us- even in a paper plate drawing.
I thank God that He speaks to us in so many simple ways. I pray that we will have eyes to see His blessings all around us and faith like a child. As we enter this special week of Thanksgiving focus on our scripture for today. Praise Him, be thankful to Him, and bless His Holy name. From our house to yours, have a blessed Thanksgiving. God is good! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Ray and Jan Boleman, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Rachel Mills and Gregg Eason on November 28th, to Tom Alexander on December 1st, to Pat Wheeler on December 2nd, and to John Wilson Mills on December 4th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Sam and Kay Ewell on November 30th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Some of us need stronger backs, not lighter burdens!”
