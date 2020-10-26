“And that ye study to be quiet, and to do your own business, and to work with your own hands, as we commanded you; That ye may walk honestly toward them that are without, and that ye may have lack of nothing.” I Thessalonians 4: 1-12
One of the most important things that I have learned in my life is that there is a big difference between popularity and respect. When I was a teenager, I didn’t always understand that distinction. I really wanted to fit in with my peers at school, so I began doing some of the same things they did. As a result, my life did not often bring glory to Christ. As I grew older and into the Word, I realized that people may not believe what you say, but they will believe what you do.
On one occasion I was asked to be on a committee that would plan a very important event. For months I worked and gave my very best that helped bring the event to completion. I prayed each day for those that I would come in contact with that they would see Christ in me. At the conclusion of the very successful event I was no longer needed in that circle of influence. I left knowing it was a job well done, but did my walk with Christ make a difference? There are those that I worked with that I am no longer in contact with. I pray that during our time together and through my life and actions, that I planted a seed for Christ. I pray that seed, planted in their heart or mind, will grow to know Christ and His goodness.
In our scripture today, the apostle Paul instructed his readers to do the right thing, even when others did not. If people do not see Christ in your life, your words will make no impact on them. However, when you insist on obeying Him in all things, people will take notice. Not everyone will like you, but most of them will respect you. How I wish I had learned that lesson in my teens! Popularity is fickle and fleeting, but respect is profound and durable.
So, what do you desire: popularity or respect? Remember, we should always live with an audience of One in mind. Each day we should pray that the Father will continue to teach us to walk uprightly so that we may be an example for those who do not know Him. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Remember the businesses and those out of work. Pray for those who are paralyzed with fear of catching the virus. Also pray for Bill and Ann Williams, Donna Cole, Art Scurlock, Carol Raimo, Jim Coffey, Margaret Moody, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our military, our nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tyree Harding and Courtney Wrenn on Oct. 29, to Allison Speagle and Irene Greene on Oct. 31, to Michael Moody on Nov. 2, to Nancy Shore on Nov. 3, and to Barbara Plane and Sarah Lyons on November 4th. May the good Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Kevin and Lillie Troyer and Eric and Rachel Mills on Nov. 1 and to Buddy and Nicole Barker on Nov. 4. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Strive not just to be a success, but rather to be of value!”
