“There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.” 1 John 4:18
Fear is real; at least we believe it is. I have arachnophobia which is the fear of spiders. I know chances are that these small creatures are not going to kill or attack me but still, just the sight of one brings on a sweat! Claustrophobia is the fear of tight spaces. I don’t particularly like that either but it is nothing like my fear of spiders. There is a phobia by the name of Phobophobia, which is the fear of having a phobia! Perhaps these fears seem outlandish, but to those who suffer from these syndromes, the fear is legitimate.
We have just celebrated Easter. As we all shared the greatest story ever told, I pondered the fear that the Disciples, Mary and the others must have shared after Jesus’s crucifixion. The fear of His death, the fear of Him being taken away from the tomb that they had left Him in and the fear of the future without Him had to be almost more than they could bear. Their fear became pure joy when He revealed Himself to them.
One fear that’s real for some who follow Jesus is the fear of judgment. In our scripture today, it states “there is no fear in love” and that “perfect love casts out fear”. What fear is this verse discussing? Fear of spiders? Fear of tight spaces? No. If you read verse 17 of John it promises that we can have “confidence in the day of judgment.” This is the fear that perfect love casts out.
We have no need to fear the coming judgment, for Jesus has stood in our place and taken our punishment upon Himself. We can live our lives in boldness and without condemnation because Jesus has given us His righteousness. We have nothing to fear, for perfect love, Jesus’ sacrifice for us, removes all judgment.
So, next time we are fearful, believe the gospel, believe the good news that Jesus took away our sin, and believe He has given us the right to be called a child of God. Dwell on the fact that perfect love casts out all fear. Now, I just need to overcome the spider thing! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Lisa continues to recover her strength from surgery last week and appreciates your prayers. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Eric Gardner and my great niece, Charlie Pitts on April 21, to Karyn Herterich, Mitchell Abernethy and Wanda Nicholson on April 22, to my niece, Heather Pitts and Mike Byrd on April 23, to Rick Mattar on April 24, to Floyd Moore on April 25, and to Sara Rogers Scherger on April 26. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Chris and Wendy Estes on April 24. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Be dissatisfied enough to improve, but satisfied enough to be happy!
