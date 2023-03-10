“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:2
I do not know anyone who was not touched in some negative way during the COVID pandemic. I found that every aspect of our lives was touched in one way or the other.
We have all heard that saying, “If it ain’t one thing, it’s another,” referring to times when one problem seems to follow after another. Sometimes in this life, it seems that as soon as you are out of one test, another is shortly behind. Some of us are still experiencing the backlashes of COVID.
Contrary to what the world wants us to believe, we are going to have trials and tribulations in this life. The good news for believers is when we suffer with Christ, we are not alone. He is permanently there with us, and He will never leave us or forsake us.
I know from personal experience that I have prayed and prayed many prayers where God didn’t always change my circumstances the way that I wanted, but He promised that He would never leave me. When I was young, that seemed like little comfort, but as I have matured in my faith, my confidence in God has grown, in a way that I have not experienced before. He always leads me in the right path even though I don’t see it at the time. God is always there, whatever our circumstances or where we are in our walk with Him.
God tells us to be the Lord’s witnesses, and we are strengthened with the belief that God will never leave us as we minister to others. Our scripture today gives us the promises of His protection through every trial in our lives. No matter how difficult situations have been, God has always been there. How comforting to know and understand that our God knows and calls us by name. Why? Because we are His! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My sister-in-law, Donna Reapolle and Lewis Ford on March 9, to my Bestie, Heather Raimo and Eric Groce on March 10, to my best buddy, Dr. Marshall Edwards, Margaret Hardin and Susan Craig on March 12, to Tory Haas on March 13, to Jan Karon and Shirley Thomas on March 14, and to Todd Phillips on March 15. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Hope is the hearth upon which the fires of faith must burn!”
