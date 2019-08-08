“See, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands; your walls are ever before me.” Isaiah 49:16
A friend had been going through a particularly difficult time in her life as she and her husband were in the middle of a heated divorce. When I ran into her one day I asked how things were going. After telling me the sad state of events that were going on she exclaimed, “I have prayed and prayed and I think God has finally given me an answer that I particularly didn’t want to hear.” She continued to tell me that she had a dream where she saw that God had her in the palm of His hand and He was cradling her husband in His arms as you would a baby. When I asked how she interpreted her dream, she said, “It shows me that God loves and cares for my husband as much as He does for me.” What a lesson it was to her and what a lesson it should be for all of us.
This memory, and my scripture reading was brought to my attention again this week. What a reassurance that there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God! There are so many people that feel unloved. In the midst of adverse circumstances that people go through sometimes they feel that God has withdrawn His love and protection. But, in fact, the further you feel from Him, the more He wants for us to draw close to Him. He promised in Hebrews 13:5 that He would never leave us or forsake us. When our world seems to be so out of order He is whom we must turn to get our lives into order.
Jesus’ very hands are proof that He died for us. What a beautiful picture from our scripture today to know that our name is engraved in those nail-scarred hands. Whether it be a promise of our name engraved in His hands or the thought that He cradles us in His arms, we should rest in the promise that God never leaves or forsakes us. Won’t you put your hand into His? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Jim Coffey, Beth Walrath, Joe Key, Patsy McGuire, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Christopher Teams and his grandmother, Blanche, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jim Steele and Paul Carlton on August 8th, to Logan Coffey and Gretchen Piasecny on August 9th, and to Rudy Hartley on August 13th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Butch and Sharon Pitts who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 8th and to George and Bobbi Ball who will celebrate their wedding anniversary on August 12th . May God bless us all to have many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Look forward to some success, not backward at any failure!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.