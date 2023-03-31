“When you hear the sound of marching in the tops of the balsam trees, then march out to battle, for God will have marched out ahead of you to attack the Philistine army.” 1 Chronicles 14:15
Recently a friend shared that March was a hard month for her. The month of March held the anniversaries of the loss of her mother, her sister-in-law and a dear friend. My heart went out to her as I thought of 31 days of a month that held sad memories.
As I pondered the month of March, I tried to think of why it is a special month. The word march, itself, is not only the name of the month but it also means to go forward with regular steps. Isn’t that the way that we should live each day?
I think of the many hard days that we all had to march through during the Covid pandemic. Family separations, deaths, loss of personal fellowship at work and church, and many other challenges faced us. But we marched ahead. Sometimes it seems we are still marching through Covid.
The month of March came in like a lamb but the weather certainly turned into a lion. As we march on into the last of this month it brings us hope of warmer weather and beautiful days ahead. So we march. We march forward with hope of blessings of a new day.
There are many beautiful hymns that remind us to march ahead. Hymns such as “Onward Christian Soldiers” and “We’re Marching to Zion” should give us a perfect cadence to go forward each day. Every day is a good day to march when you can get out of bed and face a new day with the Lord going before you.
You cannot march with your head hung low. You must have your head erect and held high as with a purpose. So today, decide to march into April and beyond. God is marching before us leading the way. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The families of Dr. Lee Warren and Molly Hundley that passed away this week. Also, I just learned that JoAnn Alexander passed away several weeks ago in Statesville. Our prayers go out to Tom and the family at her passing.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Ann Davis and Gail Pitts on March 30, to my Granddaughter, Hayden Lawrence and Kaitlin Horn on April 1, to Kent Tarbutton and Brown Abernathy on April 3, to Marsha Owens on April 4, and to Shirley H. Henson on April 5. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The good Lord sends the fish, but you must use the bait and do the fishing!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.