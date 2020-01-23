“Now when they saw the boldness of Peter and John, and perceived that they were unlearned and ignorant men, they marveled; and they took knowledge of them, that they had been with Jesus.” Acts 4:13
They say that looks are deceiving. Boy is that the truth. It reminds me of the game show, “To Tell The Truth.” Three contestants are saying that they have done the same thing, yet, only one person is telling the truth. Just by looking at the three contestants you can’t tell.
When we look at a picture of Billy Graham or read of what John the Baptist looked like, we know they were both preachers and men of God. However, would we pick them out in a line up? As the scripture says, the people took notice (knowledge) of them because they had been with Jesus.
Today’s scripture tells us how people of that day were sizing up Peter and John. By almost every measurable standard, the disciples of Jesus were in over their heads. They were standing up to men of authority. But the disciples had something the religious leaders didn’t — they had been with Jesus. They had spent years hearing Him teach and seeing Him perform all sorts of miracles. They were able to witness and speak boldly about the life and death of Jesus. They were prepared for whatever they might face because they knew Jesus personally and had the answers.
We walk with Jesus through faith. We can all share the good news of Jesus. Just by looking at us, our fellowman may perceive we don’t know what we are talking about. When we let Jesus live in our hearts and lives we will have all the boldness we need to share the good news with others. We may not have the appearance of a Billy Graham or a John the Baptist, but our actions will let the light of Christ shine through in our dark world. Only a personal relationship with Christ will prepare you. Won’t you let His light shine through you? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please continue pray for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Emma Pickett and Diane Davant Moffitt on January 23rd, to Bill Williams on January 24th, to Gina Harwood on January 25th, to Mandy Poplin and Austin Wilcox on January 26th, to Chuck Eason on January 27th, to Brian Vannoy of January 28th and to Doris Edwards and Greg Horne on January 29th May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The present is the only time we have to spend for the cause of Christ!”
