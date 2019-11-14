“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.” Isaiah 43:2
I love the Thanksgiving holiday. Yes, it’s the food, the family, and the beginning of the hustle and bustle that is part of Christmas. Thanksgiving is not just another day for me because I make it a point to stay in Thanks-living. Some may say that is not a word but it is a way of life for me. There is not a day that I fail to thank God for all He does or doesn’t allow to happen in my life. I don’t see how some get through life without giving thanks to the One who deserves all glory and honor.
This week, I was pleased to visit with my friend, Sherri Furman. Warm hugs and blessings to each other led to a wonderful conversation about just this thing: “thanks-living.” Despite a fire that consumed her business a few months ago, Sherri continues to share the wonder of it all. The fact that none of the prayers that thousands tied to the trees, benches and buildings were lost. The most incredible one is that although everything was destroyed, there was a Bible that was in the building that did not burn. In that very Bible was one of the prayer cards that was written and held scripture promise. A promise that God would walk with us through the fire. Sherri’s faith that God’s Word always holds the truth has kept her going. She shared of the hundreds of friends and even strangers that have come to her aid in so many ways. She shared that she wished there was something she could do or say to let everyone know what her heart feels for each act of kindness.
I said, “Sherri, as our friend Dr. Marshall Edwards says, “Just say thank you.” Those two words are so powerful! They hold their very own emotion of gratitude. When someone says they will pray for you, say thank you, then, let them pray! When someone asks how they can help, say thank you, then, let them help.
Are you walking through the fire, figuratively or spiritually? God has promised He will walk with us through it. Just ask Him, then, say thank you. Make each day a day of thanks-living. Think about it.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My niece, Genia Payne and Jane Rogers on November 14th, to Holly Lyons on November 15th, to Rev. Gordon Noble and Sandra Houk on November 16th, to Frances Trexler and Kim Fox on November 18th, to Robbie Sharrett on November 19th and to Logan Kerley and Patrick Campbell on November 20th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Hersel and Linda Story on November 15th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It’s not the load that breaks you down; it is the way you carry it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.