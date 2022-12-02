“Jesus saith unto him, Rise, take up thy bed, and walk. And immediately the man was made whole, and took up his bed, and walked: and on the same day.” John 5:8-9
“Just Do It!” is a slogan used by a major athletic company. They are three simple words that we should take to heart every day. These words can affect us in lots of different ways.
For the past couple of weeks I have been fighting pneumonia. Each day has been a struggle in one way or another. As each day has gone by I have been so lovingly cared for by my husband and family. I have received cards, texts, phone calls and emails from friends and co-workers. My sisters have made sure we are fed and have stayed with me to pass the time. I have a wonderful Pastor who has been by and checked on me each day. My church family has brought food in and the prayer chain has kept my name lifted up to the Heavenly Father for His healing touch.
Today’s scripture shows us that the very words of Jesus healed the sick. The man obeyed Jesus and his illness was over. The scripture didn’t say that the man started feeling better or that he would be well in a few days. Jesus made him whole that very day! His faith in what Jesus was saying to him was his healing.
When you are as sick as I have been you really can’t think of things to ask people to do for you or to help you with. That’s where the “Just Do It” comes in. It has made me aware that when you see something you can do for someone who is struggling, do whatever is on your heart to do for them. It may be to take a meal, send a card or just pray without ceasing.
You and I can be the one that says, “Just Did It!” Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are fighting Covid, colds and flu. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jim Isaacs, Jenny Myers and Tom Alexander on Dec. 1, to Pat Wheeler, Laura Hutchinson and Joe Houk on Dec. 2, to John Wilson Mills on Dec. 4, to Pat Harding and Bobbie Ball on Dec. 5, and to my brother, Butch Pitts and Barbara Brown on Dec. 6. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Todd and Kim Hartley on Dec. 5. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Political speeches are sometimes like the horns on a steer, a point here and a point there, with a lot of bull in the middle!”
