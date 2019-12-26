“Because Joseph her husband was faithful to the law, and yet did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly. But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.” All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”). When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took Mary home as his wife. But he did not consummate their marriage until she gave birth to a son. And he gave him the name Jesus.” Matthew 19-25
Throughout the Christmas season I read the many accounts of the birth of Jesus. Through sermons, devotionals, conversations and more, I was drawn to Joseph and what he might have gone through. The scriptures tell many things about Mary from the Immaculate Conception to Jesus’ death, but there is very little about Joseph. This raised the question in my mind; what kind of man was Joseph?
In all that I read about Joseph the one thing that summed him up was simply; he was obedient. Here we had a man that was to marry a young woman who was with child. What could have been going through his mind? God sent an angel to him in a dream to assure him that he was in God’s will in his life.
I have always wondered, if Joseph and Mary had to go to Bethlehem (their hometown) to be counted in the census, why didn’t Joseph have relatives to stay with when they were looking for a room at the inn? Did Mary go into labor and there wasn’t time to find family to stay with? Was it part of God’s plan that the Messiah would be born in the most humble of conditions?
Questions, questions, so many questions. The bottom line is that Joseph was obedient. He was obedient to take Mary as his wife. He was obedient to take the truth of what the angel told him about the upcoming birth of the Messiah. He was obedient to go Bethlehem. He was obedient to watch over Mary and the Baby and take them out of harm’s way. He was obedient to raise Jesus as his son and take Him to the temple to “be about His Father’s business.” Yes, I feel obedience and loyalty exuded from Joseph. I am sure he was a loving father and husband.
I feel sure when I get to Heaven I will be so happy to see Jesus and my loved ones. I know there will be a great line of people wanting to speak with Abraham, Moses, Elijah and all the other great prophets of the Bible and to hear about the mighty works that they did. But I, for one, want to spend some time with Joseph and hear about the wonders that he experienced. I feel to hear his humble experiences will be worth the wait.
As we begin this New Year, I pray that we will use the example of humbleness and obedience that Joseph had to start our New Year and future out right. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Mikey Pitts, Hersel Story, Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Tommy Collins on December 26th, to Dena Lutz and Anne Elrod on December 27th, to Chelsea Garrett on December 29th, and to Myra Scoggins on December 31st. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Jim and Joyce Stines on December 28th . May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The business of a preacher is to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted!”
