“And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered. And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.” Luke 2: 6-7
There are two words, while small, are huge in meaning. Those words are “if” and “when”. When I was a child I never wondered if Christmas morning would come. I sure wondered when Christmas morning would arrive. I couldn’t contain my excitement for the wonder that morning would bring.
As we read through the history of the Bible it spans hundreds of years of people such as Abraham, Isaiah and many others that foretold the coming of the One that would be the everlasting King. They never doubted if He would come, they looked forward to the day when He would come. For hundreds of years the slaves hung on to the promise of a coming messiah. Finally, the if became when.
When so many had so little hope, God saw fit that it was time to allow His perfect Son to come as a baby to begin the journey of our salvation. It was never a case of if He would give His life to cover our sins, it would be when he would do it. And He certainly did. He came as a baby in a lowly manger, was crucified and buried. But the grave would not hold Him. He became our "when."
There is no more if for us. This was taken care of from the cradle to the grave. It’s now when for us! We know that Jesus was born and we know that He will return. When He will return is up to Him. In this special time of year we focus on the birth of Jesus. Let’s also rejoice in the fact that He will return As when I was a child, waiting with anticipation of when Christmas morning would come, I await the great when of Jesus’ return. Think about it!
From my family to yours, we wish you a blessed Christmas and a healthy and Happy New Year!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Mikey Pitts, Hersel Story, Margaret Moody, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: to Page Abernathy on December 19th, to Savannah Troyer on December 21st, to Frank McLane on December 22nd, and to Richard Chastain and Sandy Patrick on December 23rd. Happy Birthday to Jesus on December 25th. He is the reason for the season. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way.
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Roger and Julie Robertson on December 23rd. Also, I would like to wish a special happy anniversary to Ellen Easter and David McClintock. David and Ellen were married at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church 13 years ago on December 23rd. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Hitting the ceiling is NO way to get up in the world!”
