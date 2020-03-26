“Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28
“Awesome”! “Amazing!” “But, Wait!” How many times do we hear this on radio and television describing a product or opportunity that is available to us? The question for us is, “How amazing is this offer?”
Our scripture today is one of my favorite promises of the Bible. What an amazing offer. Sometimes we hear an amazing offer about something that we just know is too good to be true. One such instance happened to me recently. I received an email about an investment opportunity that promised and guaranteed a very high rate of return. Just out of curiosity, I found out that there were some serious strings attached. Make that $50,000 strings. The phone call didn’t last very long after I heard that information.
After this, I pondered on things that are amazing offers. It brought me to that situation Jesus spoke of when He shared the words in today’s verse. Here, Jesus, who is the author of life Himself, gave us all an amazing offer and it has no strings attached. He only asks that we come to Him so He can give us rest. I don’t know of anyone that doesn’t need rest.
In a world where we all have so many deadlines, worries and concerns for the future there is One who has it all in His hands. Because of God’s love for us, He gives no long list of duties or demands that He expects from us. He asks only that we come to Him, believe in Him, and give our lives to Him. If we are burdened and need rest, He is the answer.
There are millions of people that are having to stay at home. I thank God for having a home to be sequestered to. I thank God for rest to this weary traveler in a busy, uncertain world. What an amazing offer. This offer is open to you. All you have to do is ask. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for our country and our world as we face illness and economic difficulties in this troubled times. Also pray for Rene’ Goines, Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Gordon Shore, Lily Sachs and Patrick McKethan on March 26th, to John Davis on March 27th, to Terry Lentz on March 29th, to Ann Davis and Henry Knoll on March 30th, to Chip Sudderth, Jim Dole, Nick Piasecny and Carl Freeman on March 31st, and a very special happy birthday to my Granddaughter, Hayden Lawrence and Kaitlin Horne on April 1st. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Rob and Chelsea Garrett on March 31st ! May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Temptations are sure to knock at our door. Whether or not to answer the call is left up to us!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.