“My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:2-3
Home is a beautiful four letter word. It is a word that gives you a warm, comforting feeling. Home means so much to me and this week it meant so much more.
My sister Nancy retired last Friday and her husband, Tommy, retired Dec. 31. Nancy and Tommy have worked and lived in Wilmington for the past 24 years. Throughout those years they returned “home.” Each time they returned to the coast, they looked forward to their next trip “home.” During the time our Daddy battled cancer, Nancy and Tommy made their way back to the mountaintop until Daddy went to his heavenly “home.” Then, when Mama was diagnosed with cancer that would take her to her heavenly “home” in a short time, they made the trip home each weekend. Each trip meant at least 10 hours in transit to and from Wilmington. Their focus was “home” to get here to help.
Even with our dear parents gone, Nancy and Tommy knew they wanted to come home upon their retirements. With the rest of our siblings settled in our own homes, they were blessed to purchase our parent’s former home, knowing that the day would come when they could stay for good they continued their trek “home” each weekend for the next almost two years. The day has come! She and Tommy are looking forward to spending time with friends and family in their earthly “home.”
Last week I was in New Orleans, I was pleased to get to see green grass and flowers but I looked forward to coming back home. As I saw many homeless people and those that appeared to be down and out, I thanked God for home. I knew that I too would be returning to a place of warmth and comfort; a place where I belong. That is also what heaven is; a place where we belong.
Blowing Rock is a piece of heaven on this earth. However, it is nothing compared to the “home” that Jesus has prepared for us when we give our heart and lives to Him. God has promised us a mansion in glory. The road that we travel in this life is long. So, our prayer should be that we keep our focus on our home with God. I just hope my mansion is on the same golden street as my loved ones. What a happy homecoming it will be. Think about it!
In four short weeks we will be celebrating Easter. Another event that we are looking forward to in April and May is a time of special singings. Each Sunday morning in April and May, Middle Fork Baptist Church invites you to come for an old fashioned hymn sing. We will meet each Sunday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. to join in singing old favorites with Janet Hayes. Afterwards, we would be pleased to have you join us for worship together, more music and an inspirational message by Dr. Earl Davis. It will be a time of fellowship and joy as we welcome Spring and warmer weather.
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My heart buddy Marshall Edwards, Margaret Hardin and Linda Belue on March 12th, to Tory Haas on March 13th,to Jan Karon and Shirley Thomas on March 14th, to my Grandson, Ayden Knight and Judy Huestess on March 16th, and to Sandra Church Lewallen and Linda Craig on March 17th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Sympathy means two hearts are tugging at the same load.”
