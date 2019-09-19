“Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.” Matthew 7:20
I have a beautiful centerpiece in my kitchen window. The fresh looking fruits and vegetables appear they have been harvested at the perfect moment. One thing though … they are made of glass! Have you ever bitten into a beautiful apple only to discover it was rotten? Just because fruit or vegetables looks good from the outside doesn’t mean it will taste good.
Each time I stop at the fruit stand I have the proprietor thump and pick a perfect one every time. I have no idea how he does it!
Not everything that appears to be good, is always good. In our scripture today Matthew reminds us that there is good fruit and there is corrupt fruit, and we are responsible for determining which is which. Bad spiritual fruit will come from wolves in sheep’s clothing trying to deceive people.
When someone used to make certain comments in the negative, Mama would say, “Are you examining the fruit?” In order for us to spot that which is counterfeit, or bad fruit, we must have a thorough, personal knowledge of that which is genuine. If I want to know which spiritual fruit is bad, then I must study good spiritual fruit to discern the difference. Just as farmers use the Farmers’ Almanac as a guide, we have something much more reliable; we have the Word of God.
Each day we should pray for God to lead us to learn discernment from His Word. To discern good spiritual fruit, we must know God’s word thoroughly and personally. This is done by daily Bible study and prayer. Our ability to pick good fruit depends on it. What kind of fruit are you harvesting? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for my extended family at the death of my Aunt Kate, Mama’s sister that passed away this week. Also pray for Doug Dillard, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My granddaughter, Jensen Lawrence, and to Becky Davis on September 19th, to Ruth Klutz and Edyth Berry on September 20th, to Ed Merritt and Kilby Hartley on September 21st, to Sarah McLane and Madison Cook on September 22nd, to Mary Espinosa on September 23rd, and to Mary Stephens and Alice Crocker on September 25th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Gary and Heather Sigmon on September 20th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Don’t try to fly like an eagle with the wings of a sparrow!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.