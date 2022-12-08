“Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done.” Proverbs 19:17Over the Thanksgiving holiday I began to look toward the upcoming Christmas season. As I mentally made my “Christmas list” my mind drifted back to Christmas’ past. I thought of my childhood and how I poured over the Sears Christmas catalog. How I wished and wished for almost every toy in those hallowed pages, yet I was never disappointed in what Santa actually left under the tree. I thought of my own grandchildren and how they tore the wrapped presents apart to get to their treasures. These are treasured memories as the grands are grown and have put childish things aside. My mind went back to my “list” and how I would gift each loved one.
Each day there are so many that are sick or in need. All you have to do is pick up a newspaper or turn on the news and you quickly find some kind of perspective of giving. One way to give is through Blue Ridge Energy’s “Operation Round Up”. It is simple to do. Just have Blue Ridge Energy round up the change on your electric bill each month and these monies will go to help someone that needs help with their electric or heating bills in this difficult time.
We are all facing higher costs due to what is happening in our world. The war in the Ukraine and what is happening in Russia has reached across the globe to affect our economy. Another way to give through Blue Ridge Energy is through their new “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” campaign. We can gift monies in honor or memory of someone toward their power bills. You can call or go by Blue Ridge Energy and they will answer any questions you might have about either of this giving outlets. These special gifts can be met with a simple phone call.
We can’t forget the Hunger Coalition, Casting Bread, The Christian Outreach Center and many other organizations that need your gifts. Give as you are blessed and are able. Look around to your neighbors and the elderly ones that are alone. Nursing and group homes are full of those that need a visit, a card or someone to listen.
Our scripture today from the book of Proverbs reminds us to help the poor or those in need. We should be Jesus’ hands and feet, and not expect any reward for our endeavors. Our verse also tells us the Lord will reward us with His love for being obedient in helping the poor or needy. If we bless someone we will be blessed in return.
Many things are different in these troublesome times. Yet there is one thing that is the same today, tomorrow and forever; that is Jesus came into our world as the ultimate gift! He gives us the gift of eternal life if only we ask. In this season, as we think of The Reason, seek, pray and give! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are fighting Covid, colds and flu. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “No one is limited in the love and kindness he can give!”
