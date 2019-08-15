“But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.” 2 Chronicles 15:7
This week I enjoyed sharing a birthday luncheon with two coworkers that were celebrating their 40th birthdays. As all that gathered toasted these two precious people I felt a sense of pride for both as they look forward to a bright future. I also reminisced about when I celebrated my 40th year. Yes, I can remember that far back. Seriously, I thought of the years and events that have passed since my 40th birthday and the many roads my life has traveled since then. Grandchildren, the aging and illnesses and death of my parents, career changes, caring for my precious man/child brother, etc. dot the landscape of my life since 40.
What has God called you to do in your life that is exhausting? It might be your job, parenting, caring for and helping someone navigate their senior years, we all have exhausting times. As our scripture today promises, God has trusted us with a great task full of blessings and most definitely, some long, hard days. On the days that you feel you can’t go on and it would be easy to quit, DON’T! God has given us a great calling and we can’t lose sight of the goal that He has given us. He tells us to not give up because we will be rewarded. Continue to look to God. He knows our heart and what our capabilities are with His help. Life can be beautiful as well as hard but God won’t desert us.
Just as I look back on the years and what has happened in my life since 40, I pray that God will give me the strength and endurance to complete the tasks that He sets before me. I pray that He is pleased with my efforts.
Whatever you are going through, in whatever stage you are in life, just know that God is faithful to supply your every need. He sure has mine. Won’t you trust Him with yours? Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Jim Coffey, Joe Key, Patsy McGuire, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Christopher Teems who has been on our prayer list a while. Christopher, who was eight years old, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 6th . Please be in prayer for his grandmother, Blanche, and the rest of his family.
Also, be in prayer for Betsy Conley, Cyndy King and the rest of their family in the loss of their daughter and sister, Beth Walrath, last Friday.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Betty Cox, Lisa Smith, Sara Townsend, Elle Nichols and David Gragg on August 15th, to Maxine Sparks and Chandler Ann Groce on August 17th, to Dalton Gragg on August 18th, to my niece, Lisa Stopel, on August 19th, and to Vicki Coffey Penneman on August 21st. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Richard and Linda Chastain who will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 15th, to Marshall and Doris Edwards on August 18th, to Carlton and Judy Heustess and Mary and Alvin Coffey on August 19th, and to Charles and Margaret Hardin on August 20th. May God bless us all to have many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “A smile is an inexpensive way to change you looks!”
