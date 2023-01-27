“And he said unto her, Daughter, thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.” Mark 5:34 It is the awards season in Hollywood. If you turn on the television you will see the crowds huddle together to get as close as they can to the rope line where the famous person is supposed to pass. Everyone stretches out a hand to wave to, touch, or shake the hand of the VIP.
Have you ever had the opportunity to meet a celebrity? Did you shake their hand or mentally note every word that was spoken? Did they acknowledge you personally? If so, I am sure that you treasure that moment of recognition toward you.
Our scripture today reminds us of how the crowds huddled close together as the suffering woman saw Jesus pass by. Her money and doctors had failed her; she was worse off than ever before. Jesus and His disciples passed by, and she came behind the Lord and touched His garment. She was longing to be made whole, hoping that this was what Jesus would do.
When Jesus passed through the crowds that day, He had begun to be noticed and sought out. He had become somewhat of a celebrity with his teachings and healings. But, He was looking for faith, rather than those attracted to fame. This woman brought her physical needs to the only one who could truly help. And the Lord chose to heal her! She was able to go in peace, having been made whole.
Are you broken, tired, wounded, and utterly spent? Perhaps you are worse off than you have ever been. You too can purposefully come to Jesus. We draw close to Him in faith, knowing that He is able to meet all our needs. Our prayer of faith should be to bring the problems in our lives to Him. We all need Christ’s peace and healing.
Do you know that you have the opportunity to have a personal relationship with the greatest celebrity of all time? He already knows you personally. He treasures the time that you give to Him. All we have to do is reach out for His robe and He will feel our touch. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please check prayer lists wherever you can and join each other in intercessory prayer. There are so many in need of prayer. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for those with cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Billie Foster who passed away last week. Our hearts go out to the family of Adam Lewis who passed away this week. Both of these fine people were natives of the Blowing Rock community.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Mandy Poplin and Austin Wilcox on Jan. 26, to Brian Vannoy on Jan. 28, to Doris Edwards and Greg Horne on Jan. 29 and to Patsy McGuire on Jan. 31. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Too many people believe in luck, not the Lord!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.