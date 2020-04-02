“The Lord is my rock, in whom I find protection, He is my shield, the power that saves me, and my place of safety.” Psalm 18:2
We are truly living in a time like no other. I have been at home for two weeks now. I am being obedient to stay at home as to not get or spread any virus that I might come in contact with. I am not afraid or worried. I am concerned. Concerned, because my heart aches for my brother Mikey and not being able to bring him home. Not afraid or worried, because I know that he is being taken care of and sheltered in place. I am concerned that there are those that are not taking this virus seriously. I am concerned that there are those that may go into eternity without Jesus in their heart.
Our nation came together as one after the 9/11 disaster. Flags flew as a nation standing as one. A new America, as we now know it, had begun. There were new security measures that are still in place today. Now, with this pandemic, it appears that our nation and world has entered into a new normal. We even have new vernacular such as “self-isolating” and “shelter in place.” Our cities, states and communities are being asked to follow rules like never before.
Throughout all of the uncertainties, families are coming together like no other time in recent history. Our prayer should be that families will come together to create dialogue to make their homes a better place to live, grow and play. Parents are helping teach their children school lessons. Don’t stop there. Teach and tell your family members about the Bible. The little ones will love hearing the stories of Jesus. The older ones will be reminded of who holds the future. We all will be reminded of what our scripture today tells us; the Lord is our rock. With God, we will find protection. God is our shield and the power that saves us and is our place of safety. These are promises made that will be kept.
Are you fearful or concerned? Take this time to open your Bible and seek the promises of protection and care from our Savior. Jesus never fails and He never will. Ask Him into your heart and you will receive the peace than will overcome those fears. Think about it!
Middle Fork Baptist Church is livestreaming its Sunday morning worship time at 11 a.m. Dr. Earl Davis will bring a message and Janet Hayes will bring music to you. You may tune in on Instagram or Facebook at Middle Fork Baptist Church Blowing Rock. Tune in and be blessed!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray our nation and world as we fight COVID-19. Also pray for Earl and Nancy Trexler, Mikey Pitts, Rene’ Goines, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Shirley Triplett, who passed away this week.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Wes Thompson on April 2nd, to Kent Tarbutton and Brown Abernathy on April 3rd, to Marsha Story and Mabel Church on April 4th, to Shirley Henson on April 5th, to Jackie Hardin and Reggie Bray on April 6th , and to Lib Watson on April 7th, May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Many fail to play the game of life because they don’t know where the goal posts are!”
