“But if serving the Lord seems undesirable to you, then choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve … but as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.” Joshua 24:15
For as long as I can remember, Mama had a picture in her house that stated the last part of Joshua 24:15 that reads but as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord. She held that promise into death. She never wavered in her faith or promise to uphold this scripture in her home.
As many of you know, my sister Nancy, and her husband Tommy, purchased Mama’s home after her passing. We, the rest of Nancy’s siblings, already had our homes close by. Nancy and Tommy, who reside in Wilmington, plan to retire in a couple of years. Their desire to “come home” made it the perfect place to retire. It has been such a blessing to all of us that they would not only be here, but “home” is still here for Mikey and the rest of us. What a blessing that Mikey still has his home and his room to come to every other weekend. God has truly blessed us all in the fact that Mama honored her home on this earth to His service until He took her to her heavenly home.
Mama’s legacy of dedicating her home to the Lord lives on through Nancy and Tommy. This past Saturday, family and friends gathered for a renewed dedication of the house. The Rev. Harold Bennett led the blessing and dedication while those in attendance reminisced of happy times in this special home. Nancy and Tommy renewed the vow that in their household, they would serve the Lord.
With a prayer of thanksgiving I thought of today’s scripture as I pondered the events of the day. When God told Moses that he would not go into the promised land, and as Joshua continued Moses’ work, he continued to serve God along with his home and family. That is what Nancy and Tommy are promising to do as they continue this legacy. God’s work goes on. He inspired Mama and Daddy to declare that their household would serve the Lord. Now, Nancy and Tommy will continue to do the same.
How about your home and your family? Have you taken up the mantle for your home and family to be in service to the Lord? I have. There is no better legacy to leave with your loved ones than to say “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” Blessings will abound. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Jim Coffey, Joe Key, Patsy McGuire, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Betty Rich Sharpe who passed away this week. Betty was one of our local children. Please be in prayer for her dear sisters and brothers that we dearly love.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jeff Smith on September 5th, to Brock Robertson and Margaret Moody on September 6th, to Heather Murray and Doris Langholtz on September 7th, to JoAnn Alexander on September 10th, and to Jane Penley, Shelley Tarbutton and my sweet Mama in Heaven on September 11th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Zack and Mary Ladd on September 8th, and to Eric and Barbara Brown and Bill and Pat Wheeler on September 11th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Remember, the darkest and saddest hour is only 60 minutes long!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.