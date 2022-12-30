“According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love.” Ephesians 1:4
Several years ago an acquaintance and her husband adopted two teenage boys that had come from a very troubled home. When this couple first heard of the children’s past she and her husband just knew that they could give the boys a loving home and make them their own. Everyone was so happy when they brought the boys into their home. However, joy turned to sorrow as the children became resentful toward the adoptive parents. Rather than being thankful, the children questioned their every motive and refused their love.
Sometimes we act like those ungrateful children. We forget the price that Jesus paid to redeem us. Our scripture today in Ephesians reminds us how God chose us in Christ before the foundation of the world. The very idea that our heavenly Father went after us and made us His own should bring you and I to our knees in humble gratitude.
From the foundation of the world God loved us and chose us to be His child. God then sent Jesus to pay the price for our sins. The only pay back that God wants for us is to make Him the Lord of our lives. We have many choices in life to make. The most important choice anyone can ever make is to invite Christ into their life. This invitation is for all eternity.
As we look to the New Year don’t fail to thank God for choosing us. Give thanks for the price Jesus paid to make us His child. Make 2023 the year that you will immerse yourself in God’s Word and hold those words in your heart. Remember, He chose us so never forget to choose Him! I can’t think of a better way to start the New Year! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Pray for those who are physically sick and sin sick. Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved ones. This time of year is especially hard for many. Keep praying for those battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jeff Crittenden on Jan. 1, to Lilly Presson and George Gilliland on Jan. 2, and to Marsha Story on Jan. 4. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Dr. Ken and Jenelle McEwin on Jan. 2. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Every time we suppress a moment of anger, you will prevent a day of sorrow.”
