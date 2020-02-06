“For thou hast delivered my soul from death, mine eyes from tears, and my feet from falling.” Psalm 116:8
I believe we all have played a game with our little ones when they were small. They would stand on something and jump into our arms. Before, they leapt, I would already have my arms out to catch them. Sometimes they were so confident I would catch them that they barely gave me time to get my stance. They just jumped, wholly trusting. They just jumped. We would laugh and repeat the process over and over again. They had the confidence that I would not let them fall. I assure you it was done safely.
I am so blessed with a large family and many friends. I know without a doubt that if I called any of them for help they would be there to help me. No one is an island, we all need each other. However, whenever I am down or going through a tough time I know I can lean on what Psalm 116 teaches me. I can be calm. My calmness is based on the truth that our Heavenly Father is always waiting to rescue me. Whenever I fall He is always nearby and His hands are ever present to catch me when life throws us this way or that way. Because of God’s constant love and protection, the thought of death become hope. His protection turns my tears to strength.
Just as a child trusts to be caught when they fall, God can take a shaky faith and transform it into a solid rock on which for us to stand. When our world seems upside down we should not despair. God is worthy of all our confidence and hope. We can always rest in His arms. They are mighty enough to hold us. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: I ask that you continue to pray for me, also for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Linda Cooke, Michelle Tolbert and Carlton Huestess on February 6th, to Nancy Trexler on February 7th, to Wyatt Troyer and Richard Pressley on February 10th to Mike Barfoot and Barney Hampton on February 11th and to Kevin Troyer and Karen Winkler on February 12th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Charles and Lynn Mauney on February 8th and to my sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tommy Collins on February 9th. May the Lord bless you with many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “It takes two to speak the truth; one to speak and one to listen!”
