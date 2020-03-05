“According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love.” Ephesians 1:4
The wonder of God. That is an understatement. God knows everything about anything. He knows the number of hairs on our heads. He knew us before we were born and knows when we will come be with Him in Heaven. He knows what we will do and whom we will come in contact with. He is a wonder.
Recently I went into a store in Hickory and ran in to a childhood friend that I had not seem in many years. What a joy to see my friend, Debbie. God knew that we would meet and I would get to catch up on her dear parents who no longer live here. What a blessing when God sprinkles loving moments for us to see those special ones that give us encouragement.
Yet, those chosen days that come and go in our lives are not always so happy. I was sad to read of yet another suicide by a child that had been bullied. This just breaks my heart. I have heard it said that suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. When you are young bad things seem like they will never get better. Sometimes these things linger into adulthood.
In elementary school I remember when we would go out to play ball at recess the teacher would ask two people to pick others to be on their team. Team mates were chosen based on a variety of reasons: athletic ability, friendship, gender and finally, even pity. Almost always there were three or four girls and boys who were picked last by default. I don’t remember these as being bully situations, it was just who was chosen.
I look at our scripture promise for today with joy. The verse describes one of our rich blessings as God’s choosing us in Christ. We are chosen solely by grace and not for anything we have done. God’s grace makes us willing to respond to Him at our low places. Salvation begins with God, not with man.
It is mind-boggling to think that we were chosen before the creation of the world. We were chosen and given a unique propose: to be holy and blameless, at least in God’s eyes. Being chosen makes us feel special, doesn’t it? Thankfully, God chooses us based on nothing but love and grace in spite of our faults and inabilities. He chose us. Have you chosen Him?
PRAYER TIME: I ask that you continue to pray for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Jerry Cook on March 6th, to Louise Absher and John Reece on March 7th, to my granddaughter, Emma Knight, Cindy King and Bob Baldwin on March 8th, and to Eric Groce and Jim Coffey on March 10th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “Most of our churches are full of willing people. Some are willing to work, and the others are willing to let them!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.