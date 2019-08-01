“Who can hide in secret places so that I cannot see them?” declares the Lord.”- Jeremiah 23:24
Advertisements for security cameras and systems flood our media. Just a few years ago I never heard of having to install security systems in anything other than banks. I recently read where someone had put security cameras in their dog house!
It also reminds me of a cartoon I once saw about “Dennis the Menace.” Dennis was sitting in a bathtub with no water in it. His mother came in and observed there was no water in the tub and Dennis replied, “I’m getting dry cleaned!” I would believe, in reality, that Dennis’ mom made sure there was water put in the tub!
A friend shared with me that she asked her son if he had brushed his teeth. He said that he had brushed. When she called him on the fact that he hadn’t, he informed her that what she really needed was a security camera in the bathroom. Then she herself could check if he had brushed his teeth and he wouldn’t be tempted to lie!
While the presence of a security camera may help remind us to follow the rules, there are still places we can go unnoticed or ways we can avoid being seen. Although we may evade or trick a security camera, we fool ourselves if we think we are ever outside the gaze of God.
Our scripture today is both an encouragement and a warning that we cannot hide from God. We can’t outrun or fool Him. Everything we do is visible to Him. The encouragement is that there is no place on earth or in the heavens where we are outside the watchful care of our Heavenly Father. Even when we feel alone, God is with us. No matter where we go today, may the awareness of that truth encourage us to choose obedience to His Word and receive the comfort the He watches over us.
What an encouragement it is to know that nowhere I can go is outside of His loving gaze. We should honor God with our word and actions as we go through our days because He is always watching. Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Please pray for Ray Beth Walrath, Joe Key, Patsy McGuire, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Mikey Pitts, Lorene Eidson, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Christopher Teams and his grandmother, Blanche, Joe Greene, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Anna Lee Lawrence, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Audra Vannoy, Chuck Jackson and Polly Johnson on August 1st, to Lisa Coffey on August 2nd, to Brandon Hampton on August 4th, to Kim Hartley and Buddy Barker on August 5th, and to Jane Myers on August 6th. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Randall and Sarah Townsend on August 2nd and to Jim and Helen Caine on August 6th. May God bless us all to have many more years together!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The best place to find a helping hand is where the tips of your fingers begin!”
