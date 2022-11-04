“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be my witnesses both in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and even to the ends of the earth.” Acts 1:8
I would like to say a warm hello and welcome to those of you that are new to The Quiet Corner! Some have shared with me that we should change the name of this column to The Town Crier because our purpose is to leave you with a bit of good news and hope, along with happenings and celebrations around our area.
The Quiet Corner has been part of the newspaper since the mid 1980’s. The editor, Jerry Burns asked Geraldine Pitts if she would share through this column. At her passing, Jerry asked my mother, Betty Pitts, to keep the column going. Mother faithfully shared the column, without missing a week for over twenty-four years!
Shortly before Mama’s passing, she took my hand and told me that she had been praying about The Quiet Corner and that she wanted me to keep the column going, to keep sharing the Good News of the Gospel and to keep the Light shining. She told me to write what was on my heart and the Lord would put the words together. Well, four- and one-half years later, the Watauga Democrat is allowing me to share The Quiet Corner with you.
Most of us can’t wait to hear or tell good news. I remember each time I found out that we were going to be blessed with a new grandchild – I couldn’t wait to share the good news! I didn’t want to keep it to myself! I told parents, friends, and family members. Joyous news can’t be contained. We must share it!
When the Apostle Paul and Silas were imprisoned in a dingy prison cell, at midnight a heaven-sent earthquake opened the cell doors, giving them yet another opportunity to share the gospel. The keeper of the prison became a captive audience for the good news of salvation that Paul and Silas shared with him.
Technological advances have opened many new avenues to share the gospel. With a tap or a click, we can send the good news to people across the globe. But this shouldn’t replace our efforts to spread God’s love to those that God puts in our daily path. Through our worship experiences, mission opportunities, and daily interactions with others we tell and show others what God has done for us. Always be ready to share the hope you have! So, tune in each week to The Quiet Corner. You just might find a kind word, or a happy occasion to share with someone else. Let your light shine! Think about it!
PRAYER TIME: Continue to pray for my niece, Lisa Stophel who is battling cancer. Also pray for those who are experiencing the loss of a loved one. Keep praying for others battling cancer and other serious illnesses. Pray for our country that needs prayer more than ever. Pray for our world’s situation. Pray urgently for our military, our nation and its leaders. Pray for those who need salvation! As always, pray for Israel. Keep praying for those with the many unspoken requests, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
OUR SYMPATHY TO: The family of Perry Coffey who passed away last week. Perry was a native of Blowing Rock and will be missed.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Nancy Shore and David Ward on Nov. 3, to Barbara Plane and Sarah Lyons on Nov. 4, to my son, Justin Lawrence on Nov. 5, and to Dieter Herterich on Nov. 7. May the Lord bless you all in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO: Buddy and Nicole Barker on Nov. 4. May the Lord bless you with many more years together.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The door to the room of success swings on the hinges of opposition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.