“Beware that thou forget not the Lord thy God, in not keeping His commandments, and His judgments, and His statues, which I command thee this day.” Deuteronomy 8:11
I recently heard of a researcher that described young people in America today as “Moralistic Therapeutic Deism.” That’s quite a moniker. They believe that God exists, but they see faith as something therapeutic to make them feel better about themselves. It also encourages them to be moralistic, to encourage them to be better people. This is all well and good but it seems that there are many young people today that have largely lost a sense of biblical faith, the faith that calls them to follow Jesus as their Lord. Unfortunately, I have to remind myself that young people don’t usually make these things up. It is probably because we have taught them to be this way.
As I look at today’s scripture, it may fit the current culture that we are experiencing in the American church. As Moses warned in this scripture, as a nation we have grown wealthy and comfortable. We have forgotten to follow the Word of God. Perhaps now is the time for those of us who are older in our faith to give a renewed effort to teach and model our lives in following Christ to those who will come behind us. Perhaps we need to sacrifice, give and love in ways that truly demonstrate the love of our Heavenly Father.
Our prayer should be that God would forgive us for becoming so comfortable that we forget to follow Him with passion and purpose. Here at the beginning of Lent is a good time for us to place and keep God in the priority of our lives so that others, and especially the younger generation that follows, will make it their priority. Think about it!
I am excited about a new column of modern parables in The Blowing Rocket based on a book of human interest stories entitled “Raccoon Theology.” You will be hearing stories like those in this book, written by Dr. Earl Davis, our new columnist. Dr. Davis is the pastor at Middle Fork Baptist Church. You are in for an enlightened perspective of the Word.
PRAYER TIME: I ask that you continue to pray for Mikey Pitts, Jeff Joines, Hersel Story, Jason Greene, Joe Key, Louise Greene, Margaret and Rudy Hartley, Pat McNeill, Kathy Pennell, Eddie Bentley, Nancy Bentley, Butch Pitts, Ann Greene, Matthew Ford, Mary Hicks, Mabel Church, Peter Floistad, Bob Miller, Rachel Moody, Teri Graham and her parents, Marshall and Doris Edwards, Marie Moody, Adam Lewis, Lisa Abernathy, Wendy Estes, Sharon Pitts, Marilyn Crisp, Reba Moretz, Maxine Sparks, Brian Helton, Jewel Moody, Jill Dixon, James Sigmon, Jim Greene, Recie Craig, Stanley Coffey and many unspoken requests, for our Military, our Nation and leaders, and a ray of hope for those in prison.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: My great niece, McKenzie Collins, Heather Sigmon and Janie Hazelett on February 27th, to Shirley Edmisten, Roachel Laney and Kent Eidson on February 28th, to our leap year birthday, Adam Lentz on February 29th, and to Martha Horne and Kate Blalock on March 2nd. May the good Lord bless you in His most wondrous and serendipitous way!
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK: “The quickest way to end a quarrel is to stop talking and start listening!
