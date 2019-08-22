Aug. 22
BARK DAY ON THE PARKWAY: Included in this event is an informative talk on how to camp and hike with your dog, a ranger led walk, a National Park themed photo booth and a swearing in of all attending “Bark Rangers.” Bring your dog! Or bring your human! This event will happen from 1-3 p.m., and it is free for everyone. Meet at the Julian Price Picnic Grounds near milepost 296 on Aug. 22.
BASS LAKE HIKE: Join Ranger Chuck at 2-3 p.m. for a program about the working side of the Cone country estate during a walk around Bass Lake on Aug. 22. There will also be an exhibit of animals you could encounter on Cone Manor. Meet at the Bass Lake at Cone Manor on U.S. Hwy 221.
Aug. 23-24
INFORMAL TOUR OF CONE MANOR: Informal, do-it-yourself tours of Cone Manor are offered from 1:30-3 p.m. on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 with rangers on hand to answer questions. Explore the second floor and kitchen of Cone Manor. These are free and open to the public.
Aug. 24
LEARN ABOUT BEARS: Ranger Chuck with the Blue Ridge Parkway Rangers will lead a discussion from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 revolving around this alarming animal from the woods. Meet Ranger Chuck at milepost 296 at the Price Picnic Grounds.
CELEBRATE THE BLUE RIDGE PARK SERVICE: From 1:30-3 p.m. on Aug. 24, join in the celebration of the Blue Ridge Parkway park service’s 103rd birthday. Stop by the ranger table in the Linn Cove Visitor Center to learn about the history of the National Parks. Junior rangers can collect the Centennial Junior Ranger Activity Book and earn a badge.
Aug. 25
CONE MANOR TOUR: Participate in a ranger-led talk and tour of Cone Manor’s second floor and kitchen on Aug. 25. Meet rangers at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at milepost 294. Tour is approximately 45 minutes long and reservations are required. To reserve a tour call (828) 295-3782 or sign up at the NPS information desk at the Manor House.
