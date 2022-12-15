From left to right, the Herdmans played by Ollie Herdman played by Evenlyn Shows, Leroy Herdman played by Evangeline Perreault, Imogene Herdman played by Ruby Putnam, Ralph Herdman played by Raylen Christian, and Gladys Herdman played by Margery Perreault.
BLOWING ROCK — ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’ will debut at the Blowing Rock School’s Auditorium on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 2 p.m.
In an auditorium filled with performers of all ages, the actors take their turn conquering stage-fright by saying one of their lines in front of their peers.
Blue Ridge Community Theatre, the area’s oldest community theater organization, is producing “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” written by Barbara Robinson and presented in cooperation with Concord Theatrics on behalf of Samuel French.
Julie A. Richardson is directing the play with Assistant Director Tiffany Yvette Christian.
“She’s (Richardson) really awesome,” said Sofia McEvoy, actress and one of the leads in the play. “She’s a great director and she’s given me a lot of tips and tricks throughout the rehearsals, so has Tiffany and the stage manager. I really appreciate how much work goes into these plays and into community theater just in general.”
McEvoy is 13 years old and a student at Hardin Park. She has dabbled in theater, but is still relatively new to the stage. She has worked on learning lines with the rest of the cast since October, and often runs lines with her family to practice her role.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a light hearted comedy with a message of finding the true meaning of Christmas.
“It’s about getting back to basics, and remembering what the Christmas story is about. We all take the Christmas story for granted, just like the mother does in the story,” Richardson said.
Through the twist and the turns of the show, watch as a mother of two remembers the true meaning of Christmas through the many perspectives of the children in a Church Pageant. Light hearted and humorous, the show will only be available for one weekend.
The Blue Ridge Community Theatre is as it sounds — a community theater. In order to make these plays reality, it takes a community effort. Sponsorship from people within the community has helped members of BRCT and can help with everything from stage settings to renting a space to perform.
