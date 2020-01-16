The 34th annual Rosen Outdoor Sculpture Competition and Exhibition opened for submissions on Jan. 13. The nationally recognized juried sculpture competition, established by Martin and Doris Rosen, has long served as a point of pride for Appalachian State University and its annual summer arts celebration, An Appalachian Summer Festival. Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Each year, 10 sculptures are selected for installation in outdoor, public settings across the university campus. This year, an 11th sculpture will be chosen by the jurors for display on the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum campus.
The Rosen Award winners will be announced at the annual Sculpture Walk on July 25, and the top three artists will receive cash prizes of $3,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place. All artists whose works are installed will receive a $1,300 honorarium to offset round-trip transportation, lodging and incidental expenses. Any additional costs are the responsibility of the artists. The Rosen Sculpture Competition and Exhibition will cover the material costs of installation and de-installation.
This year’s competition juror is Rachel Stevens. Stevens is an Emeritus Professor of Art at New Mexico State University where she has taught sculpture since 1994. She spent the majority of 2017-18 on a Fulbright Scholarship in Ukraine where she completed an exhibition, “A Key to the City: Three Ways of Visualizing Jewish Heritage in Lviv.” Stevens’ proposal was an artistic embodiment of the Hebrew term “tikkun olam,” often translated as a call to repair the world.
Stevens exhibits her sculpture internationally and is the recipient of numerous grants and awards, including a Pollack-Krasner Foundation grant and several artist residencies, including the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, Ucross Foundation and the Santa Fe Art Institute.
To view the exhibition guidelines and entry procedures, visit www.rosensculpture.org/artists. To see previous years’ winners, visit www.rosensculpture.org.
