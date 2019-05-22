BLOWING ROCK — Erin Scruggs’ second-grade class at Blowing Rock School recently got dressed up and gathered across Sunset Drive at The New Public House for its annual Spring Tea Party on April 17.
“The New Public House provided us with hot tea and scones and our student’s parents came with other finger foods prepared,” Scruggs said. “The students loved getting dressed in their best clothes and going to a fancy restaurant. The event focuses on teaching and using table edict.”
Scruggs thanked The New Public House for hosting her class at this annual event.
