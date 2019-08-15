The Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock invite shoppers to experience fun with family and friends during the Labor Day Sale and block party. Find extra savings and stock up on your favorite items from the best brand names and designer stores during the holiday sale.
The community block party begins at 11 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the courtyard. Take part in family-friendly tournaments, tailgating games, face painting, Twist the Balloon Man and music by High Standards.
