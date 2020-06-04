BLOWING ROCK — Community members and visitors can take home their own little piece of the High Country from Tanger’s new Art Walk at the Shoppes on the Parkway, a new local artisan market held the first Friday of the month starting June 5 until October.
Located in the courtyard from noon until 5 p.m. and surrounded by food trucks, ice cream, fire pit and lawn, Tanger’s Art Walk will feature several of the High Country’s very own local artisans showcasing their unique handcrafted goods.
All Tanger events are free and family friendly. Pets are allowed on leashes. Safety procedures related to COVID-19 will be in place.
To learn more, contact Ronnie Mark, general manager of the Tanger Outlet in Blowing Rock at ronnie.mark@tangeroutlets.com.
Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlet is located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Rd. in Blowing Rock.
