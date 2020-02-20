BLOWING ROCK — The town of Blowing Rock hosted its Sweetheart Soiree Valentine’s Dance for senior citizens at the American Legion building from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Hosted by Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation, the event has been held annually since 2017. The free dance saw dozens of Blowing Rock’s citizens show up either by themselves or with their special someone. Songs and dances from years past brought back memories while red and pink themed refreshments brought the feeling of love.
