BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to meet on Main Street in Blowing Rock.
Still feeling their weekend hike all the way down the Glen Burney Trail and back up, the Boenisch family foursome were still trying to find their legs when The Blowing Rocket stopped them in the courtyard of the Martin House.
“It’s easier going down than coming back up,” Mike Boenisch admitted as his wife Ashley smiled next to him, nodding in agreement.
Jeff Boenisch, Mike’s brother, did a couple of deep knee bends before adding with a chuckle, “We’re still feeling it in our legs”
Mike and Jeff both work for a homebuilder in Charlotte, while Ashley Boenisch said she works in local government. Young Brennan Boenisch said he attends Selwyn School, in the South Park area.
“This is an annual trip for our families,” Jeff said. “We’ve been coming to Blowing Rock a week or two before Christmas for several years now.”
Asked, why Blowing Rock? Mike was quick to respond, “We like the shops, the whole small town atmosphere, and we all love to hike.”
“Since Charlotte is so close,” interjected Jeff, “we’ve been coming to the mountains for a good 20 years, but as the kids have become more a part of our families, we’ve come to Blowing Rock for at least the last three or four years. We usually rent the same cabin every year.”
When The Blowing Rocket wondered what they had seen in changes over two decades of coming to the area, Jeff replied, “Well, really just the busy-ness, the congestion, I guess. There certainly hasn’t been as much change as we have seen in Charlotte.”
Mike put things in perspective when he said, “One of the reasons we like to come up here is because there isn’t so much change. We like the small town feel.”
After Brennan said that a visit from cousins was a primary “wish list” request from Santa, father Mike explained that COVID-19 has changed the family’s holiday dynamic this year.
“Brennan’s cousins usually come out from Phoenix (Ariz.),” he said. “Because of the pandemic-related restrictions and everyone’s caution about interstate travel, they are not coming this year.”
Just as in the High Country, the Boenish brothers said that the homebuilding business in Charlotte is booming.
“It’s pretty wild,” said Mike.
“And the real estate market is very strong, too,” added Jeff.
Since it is football season, the topic was brought to the forefront of discussion and they all admitted to being fans of the Carolina Panthers. Ashley added that she went to school at UNC-Charlotte, so she is also a 49er enthusiast.
After arriving on Thursday for the long weekend, they were headed back to Charlotte on Sunday.
“But we will be back next year, you can be sure,” said Jeff. “We love coming to Blowing Rock.”
