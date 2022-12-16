BLOWING ROCK — North Carolina-based artist and folk potter Stacy Lambert presented his wares at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and shared the inspiration behind the humor of some of his creations.
Andrew Wilson, curator of exhibitions and collections at BRAHM, introduced and described Lambert as, “a singular artist fueled by insatiable curiosity with an endlessly charming yet diverse sense of humor.”
Wilson described Lambert’s work as ranging from, “the culturally astute to the darkly humorous, and this diversity is reflected in Lambert’s own eagerness to explore new forms, methods and materials.”
Those forms take the shape of face jugs, turtles, coffee mugs, foo dogs and vases.
Lambert started by telling the audience about his upbringing. His parents were both in the textile mill line of work, which sparked his interest in reappropriating materials for art.
“My dad used to bring home metal and bearings and wood and stuff, and it always reminds me of reclaimed objects, and I do that,” Lambert said. “I try to use reclaimed objects.”
He talked about his history a little further saying he was the president of the art club in high school. He also drew while serving in the military and spent some time in a factory before he landed a job at a leather store.
“The owner of the leather store, he said that he hired me because I would not stop talking about pottery and I was no threat to taking any of his customers,” Lambert said.
As he described his history, Lambert moved to 1994, which is when he reacquainted himself with Sid Luck, a fifth generation traditional Seagrove Potter and also Lambert’s former high school chemistry teacher. Luck was the one who trained him in pottery.
After moving a bit forward in the conversation, he talked a bit about how certain people react to his art. In one instance, he recalled a meeting with a comic book store employee and showing him a Wonder Women figure he made.
“I brought it out and I could tell he was doing poker face. He wanted to burst out laughing,” Lamber said. “He was like, ‘No, no I really like that but I just can’t sell it.’”
He talked about the tedious process of using molds for certain pieces, such as his baby head he had on display.
“It took me a long time to learn how to manipulate these molds. You pour the slip into the mold, you wait one hour, then you dump it back into your bucket. Your bucket has to have a solid mesh, like we used the petition of a dog cage, strong metal,” Lambert said. “Dump the fluid back in there and then you wait, like four or five hours, and it helps if it’s summer time.”
Some audience members wondered if he sketched out his creations first or if they came to him naturally.
“I do have a book with my notes of like a story. I keep it there as reference and then I can pick through it,” Lambert said.
When looking at Stacy Lambert’s pottery, paintings, and drawings the whimsical and fantastical creations can’t help but draw the attention of anyone who comes across them.
To see more of Lambert’s work, visit stacylambertfolkart.com/.
