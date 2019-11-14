Owner Melinda Rose and Sew Original in Boone is joining hands and hearts to put the “give in Thanksgiving” for National Tie One On Day — an apron that is. The celebration is the brainchild of EllynAnne Geisel, author of The Apron Book. In keeping with Geisel’s vision, on the day before Thanksgiving, women across the country will be celebrating the day by wrapping a loaf of bread in an apron and tucking a prayer or a note of encouragement in the pocket. Then, they deliver the bundle to someone in need of physical or spiritual sustenance — or both.
Sew Original will participate in this charitable event by offering a special apron-making class in the shop from Nov. 7-26. Participants can come in to make a special apron (kits will be available to purchase) share bread recipes and leave with open hearts, knowing that a donation of their time will make someone’s Thanksgiving Day a bit brighter.
The aprons that are created in the shop, as well as aprons donated by customers who cannot attend, will be wrapped around a loaf of fresh bread from Stick Boy Bakery and delivered to the Hunger and Health Coalition.
If you wish to participate in this special event, visit Sew Original in Boone at 1542 Hwy 421 South, or call the store at (828) 264-1049.
