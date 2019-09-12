BLOWING ROCK — A cloudless day with 75-degree temperatures led to 90 artists putting their goods on display at the September edition of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Art in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 7.
“Had a nice mix of people honored this time and I think the show overall had a great attendance,” said Suzy Barker, events and communication specialist with the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
The first-place Award of Excellence went to Karen Smith for her jewelry. The second-place Award of Distinction went to Ayla Mullen and her pottery. The honorable mention awards went to Gena VanDyke (pottery) and Eunice Hatley (basket weaving). All four can return to a 2020 Art in the Park without having to be juried.
The final Art in the Park of 2019 takes placed on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 9 a.m. and running all day on Park Avenue.
