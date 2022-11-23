BLOWING ROCK — Penland School of Craft resident and artist Sarah Vaughn joined the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum to talk about her recent works, drives and passions while displaying some of her work.
Vaughn received her BFA from Southern Illinois University Carbondale where her interest in glass art first emerged. She then went on to earn her MFA from the Rochester Institute of Technology and is now a Resident of Penland where she continues to hone her craft.
“I’ve been working with glass for about 18 years now and I see it as a truly amazing material with one that has limitless possibilities,” Vaughn said.
When looking at Vaughns sculptures, it’s inescapable to see just how meticulously placed and planned every scrap of material is, which she likes to play into.
“I feel like it’s been able to enhance my ideas by playing off of people’s preconceived notion about material being fragile, or something really precious,” Vaughn said.
According to Vaughn, she attributes most of her works to the concepts of balance, time and pauses in memory. This can be exemplified through her use of personal sketchbooks.
“I’ve kept all of mine since 2001, and something that I like to do is to clip back through them and I often discover just little sketches or the patients of maybe early ideas that sometimes take years and years to develop,” Vaughn said.
She then revealed a bit about the inspirations behind some of her works, from small moments and mementos such as a cup gifted to her by a friend in Oregon that she uses daily to the troubles and marrings of intimate relationships.
“It’s important for me to kind of choose if and when I reveal those stories,” Vaughn said.
While studying in Scotland, she realized the importance of touch within her works involving stones.
“I was making these little totems that really met their gold potential whenever people were handling them and caressing them,” Vaughn said
She tries to mimic smoothness in her self-made stones that people would typically see in sea glass after years of being chemically and physically weathered in the ocean.
The conversation shifted to a lighter tone with an Instagram game she invented, called ‘spot the rock’, in which the goal is to guess which rock is the true rock against the Vaughn-made rocks. When no one in the audience guessed correctly, she remarked, “I’m really good at making rocks.”
The rock conversation moved to a softer tone, with Vaughn telling the event attendees about her pandemic felt rocks that she made. These felt rocks showed the passage of time through quarantine as well as the frustration accompanied with being inside constantly.
“There was something really satisfying about taking these big lumps of fluff and then condensing it down into something that was smaller,” Vaughn said.
She then talked about her larger creations, in which she had to rely on her community for assistance, which did not come easy for Vaughn.
“Luckily, everyone likes rocks and most glassblowers really enjoy the challenges of making something big and absurd,” Vaughn said. “There’s something really amazing about creating an object that I have to rely on the team, as I am physically unable to make a lot of the pieces I brought with me today.”
As Vaughn concluded, she elaborated on her work one last time.
“Whenever I think, when I remember things, when I dream, whenever I’m re-experiencing I’m always seeing it from a third party perspective. So I’m just like, watching this weird little play happen in my brain, I think this is just literally creating these scenes that I come up with in the back of my mind. Welcome to my world,” Vaughn said.
To learn more about Vaughn and her art, visit www.sarahvaughnglass.com/.
