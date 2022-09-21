BLOWING ROCK — Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church is welcoming Reverend Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II as the speaker for their fifth annual Visiting Scholar Series.
On Sept. 25 at 9:45 a.m. the discussion will begin with a dialogue with Ellison, led by Dr. Davis Hankins at the church’s Fellowship Hall. Ellison will participate in 11 a.m. worship with a presentation entitled “What Really Matters?” The afternoon, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., a workshop called “The Discovery of our Unique Gifts” will be held in Fellowship Hall. To finalize this year’s addition to the series, a session called “God’s Call in Our Lives” will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Refreshments and fellowship will be available 15 minutes prior to each event.
Ellison is an ordained Baptist Minister who served on the ministerial staffs of both Methodist and Presbyterian churches.
Ellison received his Bachelor of Arts from Emory University and was the first Black man inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame. He continued his education at Princeton Theological Seminary where he received his Master of Divinity and Ph.D. in Pastoral Theology.
He is currently an associate professor of pastoral care and counseling at Candler School of Theology in Atlanta. In 2010, Ellison was awarded Faculty Person of the Year at Emory University and in 2013 received the Emory Williams Distinguished Teaching Award, known as the university’s most prestigious faculty teaching honor.
Ellison is the author of “Cut Dead But Still Alive: Caring for African American Young Men and Fearless Dialogues: A New Movement for Justice” and is the editor of “Anchored in the Current: Discovering Howard Thurman as Educator, Activist, Guide, and Prophet.”
