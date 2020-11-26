Hospitality House and The Hunger & Health Coalition will distribute more than 50 pounds of coats, hats, scarves, socks and blankets collected in the recent Blowing Rock Rotary Club Coat Drive. Thanks to Rotary’s commitment and a feature in The Blowing Rocket about the coat collection, local citizens filled The Yonahlossee Resort Club House and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce collection sites.
Paul Horton, Chairman of the Rotary Coat Drive praised his community: “We are grateful to the community for thier support and are overwhelmed by the amount of clothes we received. Our neighbors — adults and children — will have a warmer winter and we are thankful to everyone who participated.”
