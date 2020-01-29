BOONE — The Blowing Rock boys’ basketball team scored all the points it needed in the first quarter.
The Rockets seeded No. 1 in the Watauga County Middle School Boys Basketball Tournament, blitzed fifth-seeded Cove Creek in the first quarter of their 36-11 victory in the semifinals of the tourney Jan. 27 at Lentz-Eggers Gym at Watauga High School.
Blowing Rock raced to a 21-1 lead on Cove Creek, which reached the semifinals with a win over fourth-seeded Valle Crucis in the first round of the tournament. Blowing Rock, which improved to 16-0 during the regular season and the first two rounds of the tournament, faces No. 2-seeded Parkway on Jan. 30 at Watauga High School.
Blowing Rock led 5-0 before Cove Creek got a foul shot from Kade Maiden. The Rockets scored the next 16 points in a run that included two 3-point baskets and a regular bucket from Wyatt Kohout and three inside baskets from Morgan Henry. Bennett added four points and Sam Nixon scored three points in the first quarter.
Kohout added six points in the second quarter, to leave him with 14 points to lead the Rockets. Nixon added another basket to leave him with eight points and a 29-4 halftime lead.
Blowing Rock started bench players in the third quarter and got baskets from Micah Duvall and two from Brodie Sukow. The Rockets settled for four points in the third quarter and third in the fourth quarter.
Cove Creek got a 3-pointer from Anthony Mundez and a two-pointer from Seth Greene in the fourth quarter. Ethan Gutschall had a basket in the second quarter and two foul shots in the fourth quarter.
Blowing Rock boys 36, Cove Creek 11
Cove Creek 11
Maiden 0 1-2 1, Mundez 1 0-0 3, Greene 1 1-2 3, Gutschall 1 2-2 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Trivette 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Vannoy 0 0-0 0, Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 4-6 11.
Blowing Rock 36 (16-0)
Kohout 6 0-0 14, Henry 3 0-0 6, Nixon 2 1-2 5, Brown 2 0-2 4, Knight 0 0-4 0, Duval 1 0-0 2, Hill 0 1-2 1, Miranda 1 0-0 2, Sukow 1 0-0 2, Troyer 0 0-0 0, Kirkland 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Watson 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0, Hoge 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 2-10 36.
Cove Creek 1 3 0 7 — 11
Blowing Rock 21 8 4 3 — 36
3-point goals—Cove Creek 1 (Mundez), Blowing Rock 2 (Kohout 2). Total fouls—Cove Creek 7, Blowing Rock 11. Fouled out—None. Technical fouls—None.
