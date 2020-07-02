BLOWING ROCK — On Saturday, June 27, the Blowing Rock Parks & Recreation Department reopened Robbins Pool to town residents with modifications to its operations to ensure visitor safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool opened to the general public on June 29.
“Opening day went very well despite the rain,” said Blowing Rock Parks & Rec Department Director Jennifer Brown.
To be admitted to the pool, patrons must pre-register and pay ahead of time to reserve their spot in one of two daily swimming sessions, which are from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Adults who prefer lap swimming can pre-register and pre-pay $2 to swim from 9:30-10 a.m., and capacity is limited to three lap swimmers per day.
Blowing Rock residents can be admitted to the pool for $3, and admission for non-town residents is $5. Pool capacity is set at 70 people per session, with 32 people in the water at a time.
Guests older than 2 years are recommended to wear a mask outside of the water, and staff will not be wearing masks due to potential emergencies.
Additional changes to the 2020 Robbins Pool season include:
- Waterslide will be closed
- Vending machines will not be operational
- Restrooms will be reserved for emergencies only (no changing)
Patrons can schedule swim sessions for the upcoming week beginning on each Friday, according to Brown.
“We are sanitizing the pool facilities and equipment at the beginning of the day, after adult lap swim, between the sessions, and at the end of each day,” Brown said. “This includes the locker rooms, restrooms, chairs and lifeguarding equipment.
According to the parks & rec department, for each session, 60 spots can be reserved. The additional 10 registration spots are reserved for guests who are unable to pre-register.
Pre-registrations can be made at brpr.us.
