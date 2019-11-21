BOONE — Blue Ridge Community Theatre, founded in 1975, is ready to produce in the High County community again under the direction of Julie A. Richardson, its newly-elected president.
Richardson, whose interest in theater began when she played the role of Jocasta in her seventh grade production of “Oedipus Rex” at Appalachian Elementary School, has a long and distinguished career in theater. Working as a professional stage manager since 1979, Richardson has produced more than 75 shows. Locally she was the artistic director of “Horn in the West” from 2008 to 2013. Her directing credits include “Blithe Spirit,” “Red Velvet Cake Wars” and “Shakespeare in Love.” Her most recent honor is being an inaugural inductee of the Southeastern Theatre Conference’s Hall of Fame.
As president of BRCT, Richardson’s vision is to involve the community in producing and performing arts events. Having received the Blue Ridge Community Theatre Award herself in 1980, she is ready to engage a new generation in BRCT. There is no doubt that Richardson has an infectious passion for theatre and community. She plans on activating the once-large volunteer base of the area’s original community theatre and adding to it a new generation of theatre lovers and performers.
A community interest meeting is coming soon. Keep your eyes open to join BRCT.
