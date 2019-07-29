BLOWING ROCK — Perfect weather accompanied more than 3,000 people crowded around Chetola Lake on Friday, July 26, to listen to the Symphony of the Mountains and see the fireworks at the 32nd annual Symphony by the Lake, presented by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Symphony-revelers packed the grounds of Chetola Resort from the special "audiophiles" section in front to the grassy area on the peninsula near the stage to the Timberlake's restaurant where couples enjoyed dinner and the show together. The crowds continued around the lake where speakers projected the sound to all shores.
Many people brought picnics or snacks to enjoy on the lawn, while private tents were set up around the lake for special catered events, a staple of the symphony for years. The tents had different themes, such as Hawaiian and popular movies, while others represented local nonprofits such as the Hunger and Health Coalition and the High Country Breast Cancer Foundation.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Charles Hardin called the day "a chamber of commerce day."
After an opening act by Karla and Stewart Kincaid, a Statesville-based husband-and-wife duo, the Symphony of the Mountains was once again led by Cornelia Laemmli Orth.
As the late afternoon turned to dusk and then dark, Orth and the symphony performed classics from movies such as "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Cinderella" and the Harry Potter movies.
The end of the show concluded with John Phillip Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever," as is tradition, followed by a fireworks show.
